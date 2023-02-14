700 Pounds Of Acorns Found Stuffed In Walls Of US Home, Were Dropped By Woodpeckers

Pest control technician Nick Castro initially thought a dead animal was stuck inside the wall.

A pest control technician in the United States was stunned to find woodpeckers' trove of acorns stashed in the walls of a California house. According to a report in CNN, Nick Castro was on a routine call about an insect problem when he found the cleverly stashed acorns. Mr Castro was called to the home in Sonoma County after the owners spotted worms coming from a bedroom wall. They turned out to be mealworms that were feasting on the incredible hoard of acorns, the CNN report said.

"It was really strange. I had never really seen worms with acorns before," Mr Castro told CNN.

Mr Castro initially thought a dead animal was stuck inside the wall. But when he cut a hole in the wall to find it, thousands of acorns spilled out.

When he put his hand in the wall hole, more nuts appeared.

"It was pretty incredible to see the amount," Mr Castro told the outlet, estimating that there were at least 700 pounds of acorns, likely collected over the past two to five years.

"I was just kind of shocked and just wondering when it was going to end. We really expected maybe a couple handfuls of it, at most, but nothing like that. There's no way you can even account for that," he later told Washington Post.

Mr Castro, who owns Nick's Extreme Pest Control in California's Santa Rosa, shared photos of his acorn discovery on Facebook, which received hundreds of likes and comments.

Mr Castro said the pile of acorns stood about 20 feet high.

He believes the birds pecked hundreds of holes on the chimney stack, where they stored and snacked on the acorns. The nuts then slipped through a wall cavity, where they were discovered by Mr Castro.