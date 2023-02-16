5 Points On Kate Forbes Who Leads Race To Replace Nicola Sturgeon As Scotland Leader

32-years-old Kate Forbes is the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy in the Scottish Government. She is a member of the Scottish National Party and has served as Member of the Scottish Parliament for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch (Scottish Parliament constituency) since 2016 to the present.

According to The BBC, Kate Forbes spent some parts of her childhood in India after her parents travelled there as missionaries when she was just six weeks old.

Often touted as a potential successor to Ms. Sturgeon, Kate Forbes is a Gaelic speaker who is presently on maternity leave after having her first child.

According to The Telegraph, As a practising Christian, she has previously noted that "politics will pass" while her faith is forever.