4-Year-Old Boy Wins Ola CEO's Heart, Gets Invitation To Visit Futurefactory In Tamil Nadu

The Ola CEO invited the boy to visit the Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.

A 4-year-old boy from Agra has caught the attention of Ola founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal with his singing and dance skills. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) the boy, Khushnav Khirwar, shared a series of photos and a video of him dancing to a song whose lyrics also included "Ola electric" and "Ola dance". In the caption, he requested Mr Aggarwal to let him visit the "future factory" of Ola. "Bhavish uncle, I am Rockstar Khushnav from Agra. Apni Ola ki Future factory ki visit kara dijiye please (Please let me visit Ola's Futurefactory). Thanks in advance," the boy tweeted.

In response, Mr Aggarwal said, "Loved your moves @khushnavkk. So happy to see your excitement for Ola and our Futurefactory". The Ola CEO also invited the boy to visit the future factory in Tamil Nadu. "Khushnav chalo, ajao, let's plan your visit! Get your parents along so that they don't miss out on all the fun!" he wrote.

Take a look below:

Loved your moves @khushnavkk. So happy to see your excitement for Ola and our Futurefactory.

Khushnav chalo, ajao, let's plan your visit! Get your parents along so that they don't miss out on all the fun! @OlaElectrichttps://t.co/am8jiwyR0l — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 18, 2024

Ola Electric has set up a 500-acre Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, which is the world's largest electric vehicle plant. Earlier, Mr Aggarwal had announced that the factory would be run entirely by women. The Ola Futurefactory will be the "largest all-women factory in the world," he announced.

"This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board. We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory." Mr Aggarwal said.

Also Read | MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh Says He Shifted To Dwarka Because "South Delhi Was Too Expensive"

The Ola CEO also stated that enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and the whole community.

Ola's Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu includes a 100-acre forest with the plant aiming to achieve a negative carbon footprint. "For India to be the world's manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce. Ola Futurefactory is one step towards our vision of the world's future a world with clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce," Mr Aggarwal said.