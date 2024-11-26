16 Years Since 26/11: Remembering Heroes Of The Mumbai Terror Attacks

Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

At least 166 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks.

From the President of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders and citizens from all walks of life are paying tribute to the 166 people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While the pain of that day remains, let us honour the heroes who risked their lives to save hundreds of others.

Here are heroes who displayed remarkable courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks:

Tukaram Omble

Tukaram Omble, the Mumbai Police Assistant Sub-Inspector who was killed during the 26/11 terror attacks in the city. Mr Omble, unarmed, was killed while he tried to capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab on the night of November 26, 2008. He was shot dead at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai, but not before Mr Omble had ensured that the terrorist was caught alive. Mr Ombale was unarmed, but he grappled with Kasab and held on to his rifle, allowing others to arrest him. Kasab fired several rounds before his arrest, and the constable died of bullet wounds.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep lost his life while battling the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was leading a team of NSG commandos to flush out terrorists from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai when he was fatally wounded.He was conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009.

Hemant Karkare

Anti Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, a 1982 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was killed in an ambush near Cama Hospital, along with another IPS officer, Ashok Kamte, and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar during the November 26 terror attacks.

Karkare (54) was gunned down when he was leading an operation at the Taj Hotel against terrorists who had taken many people as hostages. He was hit by three bullets in his chest.

Mallika Jagad

Mallika Jagad, the banquet manager at the Taj Palace Hotel during the 26/11 attacks, acted swiftly to protect guests. She and her team locked the doors, turned off the lights, and asked everyone to sit quietly. Despite blasts and smoke causing panic, Mallika remained calm, reassuring guests and explaining the situation. As fear escalated with cries for help, she maintained composure until learning that the Army had arrived to assist.

Karambir Singh Kang

The General Manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks, Karambir Kang, faced a personal tragedy when his wife and sons were trapped inside and lost their lives. Yet, his strength stood the test of this disaster, and he continued to work day and night to help the staff and the security forces to save everyone. Though he was not present during the attack when it began, he rushed back to the hotel and was involved in evacuation efforts, saving hundreds.

Thomas Varghese

Thomas Varghese, a senior waiter at Taj's Wasabi restaurant, emerged as a real hero of the 26/11 attacks. After the bursts of gunfire, he asked the guests to crouch down and later sent them to safety. Ensuring that everyone in the restaurant had left first, Varghese was the last to leave the restaurant. Terrorists shot him dead in the alley, as he gave his life for others.