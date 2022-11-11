TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies At 46: Tributes From Jai Bhanushali And Others

A throwback of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. (courtesy: _siddhaanth_)

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, best-known for starring in TV shows Mamta and Kkusum, died at the age of 46 on Friday. He reportedly died while working out at a gym on Friday. Members of the Hindi TV industry paid tribute to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. Actor and former cricketer Salil Ankola announced the news on social media on Friday afternoon. "Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. No words to express my grief," he wrote. Film producer Anu Ranjan also paid tribute to the late actor on social media. In her Instagram story, Anu Ranjan wrote: "So sad to hear this...In the gym again. Do take care. Deepest condolences to the family." TV star Jay Bhanushali remembered Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi with these words: "Gone too soon. RIP."

Salil Ankola announced the news of the actor's death in an Instagram post:

TV star Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij also paid tribute to the actor.

"Kya bolu main... this is shocking, numbing and just too said!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand prayers and strength to the family," Kishwer Merchant wrote on Instagram.

Suyyash Rai wrote: "Gone too soon. Numb."

Anu Ranjan's tribute to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi:

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, formerly known as Anand Suryavanshi, made his TV debut with the popular TV show Kkusum in 2001, with which he became a household name. He featured in many popular TV shows including Control Room, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Krishna Arjun, Bhagyavidhaata, Viruddh, Suryaputra Karn, Grihasti and Waaris to name a few. He was last seen in the TV show Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He also starred as Vineet Khanna in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasauti Zindagii Kay.

The actor was previously married to Ira Chaudhary, with whom he had a daughter. They got divorced in 2015. In 2017, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi married model and fashion choreographer Alesia Raut.