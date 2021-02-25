The Girl On The Train: Ahead Of The Film's Release, Parineeti Chopra Urges Cinema Lovers To Not Share Spoilers

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film The Girl On The Train releases tomorrow and before the film's premiere day, the actress urged cinema lovers to not share spoilers after watching it. She shared a statement issued by team The Girl On The Train that read: "A sincere request. Dear cinema lovers, our film The Girl On The Train is coming out tomorrow, and we would like to firstly thank you for all the overwhelming love you have showered upon us until now. We are feeling extremely humbled. One sincere request - as you know, our film is a murder mystery and while we know that it is tempting to release spoilers, we urge you to think about the journey that every film has - from an idea in the head to bringing the vision to life and showcasing it to the world. It takes years to make a film, and only a second to give out a spoiler. This not only ruins our hard work but more importantly YOUR experience of watching the film."

"So, this Friday, watch The Girl On The Train but please, please don't let spoilers come in the way of this incredible journey. We thank you for your understanding. Love, team The Girl On The Train. #NoSpoilersTGOTT," the statement read.

The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name, which was first adapted onscreen by Hollywood director Tate Taylor featuring Emily Blunt in the lead role. In the Hindi film, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation.

The Girl On The Train also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari. The film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It will premiere on Netflix on Friday.