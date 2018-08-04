On Kishore Kumar's 89th Birth Anniversary, Twitter Remembers The Legend

Twitter paid tribute to the the iconic singer on his 89th birth anniversary

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 04, 2018 12:29 IST
Kishore Kumar in a file photo. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

On Kishore Kumar's 89th birth anniversary, fans showered their love in the form of tweets and how. Needless to say, Twitter is flooded with wishes for the iconic singer, while some fans paid tribute by writing heart-felt wishes, others quoted lyrics from his songs and some even made special videos to pay tribute to the late singer. Among Bollywood celebrities, music composer Vishal Dadlani, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Shaan conveyed their wishes on Twitter. Vishal wrote: "There can never be another like him! Happy Birth Day Kishore Kumar. That voice is the soundtrack to a billion lives, now and forever."

Kishore Kumar's magic resonates with today's generation through his evergreen tracks such as Khaike Paan Banaras Waala, Saagar Kinaare, Pagh Ghungroo Bandh and Roop Tera Mastana among others. Meanwhile, here's how celebrities wished him:

 

 

 

Shaan wished Kishore Kumar in a very special manner:

 

 

Here are some more tweets from fans:

 

 

Kishore Kumar was a multilingual singer and sang in several regional languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. The Internet knew that:

 

This fan summed up his songs in the most perfect manner.

 

 

Kishore Kumar was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly. His talents were not merely confined to playback singing. He was also known for his acting prowess and his bold persona. His many-fold talents also included directing, producing, composing and even songwriting. Kishore Kumar had won 8 Filmfare awards for playback singing.

Kishore Kumar died at the age of 58 on October 13, 1987.

