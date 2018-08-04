On Kishore Kumar's 89th Birth Anniversary, Twitter Remembers The Legend

Kishore Kumar in a file photo. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

On Kishore Kumar's 89th birth anniversary, fans showered their love in the form of tweets and how. Needless to say, Twitter is flooded with wishes for the iconic singer, while some fans paid tribute by writing heart-felt wishes, others quoted lyrics from his songs and some even made special videos to pay tribute to the late singer. Among Bollywood celebrities, music composer Vishal Dadlani, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Shaan conveyed their wishes on Twitter. Vishal wrote: "There can never be another like him! Happy Birth Day Kishore Kumar. That voice is the soundtrack to a billion lives, now and forever."

Kishore Kumar's magic resonates with today's generation through his evergreen tracks such as Khaike Paan Banaras Waala, Saagar Kinaare, Pagh Ghungroo Bandh and Roop Tera Mastana among others. Meanwhile, here's how celebrities wished him:

There can never be another like him! #HBDKishore Kumar. That voice is the soundtrack to a billion lives, now and forever. https://t.co/kGzZodFDVE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 4, 2018

Remembering the greatest immortal Singer, golden voice of Indian Cinema,composer, actor and Legend #KishoreKumar on his birth anniversary.pic.twitter.com/uNPFLOiTDN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 4, 2018

Shaan wished Kishore Kumar in a very special manner:

Here are some more tweets from fans:

Remembering the legendary #KishoreKumar on his birthday

Playback singer, Actor, Lyricist, Composer, Producer, Director, and Screenwriter

pic.twitter.com/gKLKEVKcji — K . Chandrakumar (@kurup62) August 4, 2018

Kishore Kumar was a multilingual singer and sang in several regional languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. The Internet knew that:

My humble tributes to the legendary singer, actor, writer, producer & director #KishoreKumar on his birth anniversary today.



Apart from Hindi, he sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. pic.twitter.com/N2kKkcd7qH — Sauravsriwastavbjp (@Sauravsriwasta0) August 4, 2018

This fan summed up his songs in the most perfect manner.

Listening to easily hummable songs of legendary #KishoreKumar has been a part of growing up....great companion in unfolding human emotions.:happy/sad/philosophical/romantic/introspective..His soulfoul voice did the magic on millions like me. — M (@manishamisra) August 4, 2018

Kishore Kumar was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly. His talents were not merely confined to playback singing. He was also known for his acting prowess and his bold persona. His many-fold talents also included directing, producing, composing and even songwriting. Kishore Kumar had won 8 Filmfare awards for playback singing.

Kishore Kumar died at the age of 58 on October 13, 1987.