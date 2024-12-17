Nicole Kidman Reveals She Wanted To Retire After Daughter's Birth: "I'm Pretty Much Done Now"

Kidman recently received her 20th Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for Babygirl. But did you know that she had once thought of quitting acting completely?

During a recent interview, the actress revealed that she wanted to retire from acting after her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban with husband Keith Urban was born in 2008.

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I was like, 'I think I'm pretty much done now. I'd moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm, and that's when my mum said, 'I wouldn't give up completely. Keep a finger in it,'" the actress shared.

Nicole further added that it was her mother who advised her to not give up acting completely, and instead strike a balance between motherhood and work.

The Lion actress continued, "She's going, 'Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying you have to do it to the level you've been doing it, but I wouldn't give it up completely.'"

Opening up on the topic of motherhood, Nicole revealed how much she loves kids. "I would've loved 10 kids," she said, adding, "But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: they're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

Her upcoming movie Babygirl releases in theatres on December 25, but it has already received a lot of awards and accolades at film festivals. She won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival and also the National Board of Review's NBR Award for Best Actress.

