Year Ender 2024: Exam Paper Leaks, Cancellations, And Student Protests

The year 2024 was marred by a series of exam paper leak scandals that sparked protests, cancellations, and a national debate over the integrity of India's examination system. From medical entrance tests to state recruitment exams, controversies dominated the education landscape, leaving students in turmoil and raising questions about the accountability of exam bodies.

NEET UG and a Web of Leaks

The year began with one of the most significant controversies surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) examination. An alleged paper leak shook the very foundations of the medical entrance exam, which has always been a high-stakes test for aspiring doctors. It was revealed that a well-organised syndicate had managed to circulate the exam paper to students and coaching centres.

In June, a shocking development emerged when the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), a crucial exam for entry-level teaching jobs, was cancelled just one day after it was held. The Ministry of Home Affairs raised concerns over the integrity of the test after a screenshot of the paper circulated on social media, allegedly before the exam began. However, the CBI's subsequent investigation revealed that the evidence had been doctored.

State-Level Scandals and Exam Cancellations

It wasn't just national exams that fell prey to leaks. Several state-level exams were also affected by similar controversies. In Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) came under intense scrutiny following leaks in the review officer (RO/ARO) exam. Additionally, an exam for the recruitment of over 60,000 police constables was canceled after a paper leak in February. In response, the state government introduced stringent measures, including an ordinance with jail terms and hefty fines for those involved in paper leaks.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also faced major lapses in their Teacher Eligibility Tests (TETs) and police recruitment exams, further eroding trust in the examination process. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) was forced to cancel its Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer Class 4 exams, citing paper leaks in May 2023. A re-examination is now scheduled for March 2025.

Exam Scandals Spark Protests and Public Outrage

The repeated cancellations, leaks, and delays fueled protests across the country. Social media platforms were flooded with hashtags demanding accountability and justice. In several instances, students organised large-scale demonstrations, calling for the resignation of senior officials and demanding a complete overhaul of the examination system.

The NEET UG 2024 retest, held on June 23 for over 1,500 students, saw a significant drop in the number of toppers, from 67 to just 17, sparking further outrage. The NEET PG exam, scheduled for the same year, was cancelled the night before the test, with many candidates already en route to other cities to appear for the exam, leading to widespread criticism.

Government Response and Reform Proposals

In the face of the crisis, the Centre announced several measures to address the issue. Secure online portals for question paper delivery were introduced. In December, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament that the NTA would limit its role to conducting entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and would no longer conduct recruitment exams. Discussions were ongoing about shifting to computer-adaptive tests in the future.

BPSC's 70th Exam Controversy

Another controversy that captured national attention was the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024. Students alleged irregularities during the preliminary exam held at the Bapu Pariksha Bhavan in Patna, where reports of delayed question papers and mismanagement led to protests. Disturbing footage surfaced showing Patna's District Magistrate slapping a protesting candidate, which went viral on social media, further escalating tensions. The chaos was compounded by a breach in security, where candidates raided storage boxes containing question papers, leading to further delays.