Whole Genome Sequencing Under GenomeIndia Project Started: Harsh Vardhan

Whole Genome Sequencing (WSG) under the 'GenomeIndia: Cataloguing the Genetic Variation in Indians' project has started. The proposed target of WSG is to do it for 10,000 individuals representing the country's diverse population. The project has been sanctioned by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for a period of 3 years. DBT has sanctioned this project to 20 institutions across the country.

This information was shared by Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Science and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha today in his reply to questions asked by Jagdambika Pal.

To the question on the total number of genomes sequenced till date in the country under Genome India Initiative, the Minister said the project was sanctioned in January 2020 and has just started.

The information generated from whole genome sequencing can facilitate future human genetics research in the country with greater precision, and to design a genome wide association array for the Indian population to develop precision healthcare and diagnostics for major diseases at affordable costs, said Dr Harsh Vardhan on the use of the genome sequencing information.

"The data security and sharing measures for this project will be governed by the rules and regulations formulated by Government of India. The personal information of all individuals consenting to participate in the study is stripped off from any further records in this project. This process of de-identification ensures that the personal information of the participants is not compromised. Additionally, ethical measures are strictly adhered to in order to maintain data security and protection," he also said in his reply to question on the measures being taken for the protection of this critical data.

