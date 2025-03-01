Delhi University, IGNOU Invite Applications For BEd Integrated Programme, Check Details

Admissions for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2025-26 academic session will be conducted by four universities. The four-year integrated programme, designed for students interested in the teaching profession, will be offered at Delhi University (DU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Dr BR Ambedkar University (AUD), and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU). The course includes undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree.

Admission Process For ITEP

Admissions to ITEP will be based on an entrance examination, which is scheduled for April 29. Interested candidates can apply online at nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NCET until March 16, 11.30pm. The ITEP programme has been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), and candidates must appear for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) to secure admission.

Expansion Of ITEP In Delhi University

The ITEP was introduced at two colleges of Delhi University in 2023, and last year, it was extended to one more college and the Department of Education. In the upcoming session, Mata Sundri College, Jesus and Mary College, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, and the Education Department will offer admissions under this programme.

ITEP Seats Across Universities

250 Seats at Delhi University (DU):

Delhi University (DU) will offer a total of 250 seats for admissions. Meanwhile, IGNOU will provide admissions for BA-BEd (Secondary), BSc-BEd (Secondary), and BCom-BEd (Secondary) across two units each. IGNOU has allocated 300 seats for these programmes.

The School of Education Studies at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), under the Delhi government, is inviting applications for BA-BEd (Preparatory) and BA-BEd. (Secondary) programmes.

For DU, each of the two courses will have 50 seats, making a total of 100 seats. Additionally, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) will offer 50 seats for its BA-BEd (Secondary) programme.

The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) will be conducted in 64 selected central and state universities and colleges across the country.