WBSCVET STC January 2018 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now WBSCVET has released the results of Vlll+ and X+ level STC examination held in January,2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT WBSCVET STC January 2018 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now WBSCVET Results 2018: West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET) has released the results of Vlll+ and X+ level STC examination held in January,2018. The WBSCVET results can be accessed from the official results website of West Bengal state, wbresults.nic.in. More details on other examinations and results can be accessed from the official website, wbscvet.nic.in.

WBSCVET STC January 2018 Exam Results: How to check

Follow these steps to check your WBSCVET results:



Step One: Go to the results website, wbresults.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the results link "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination January,2018 Results published on 17/04/2018 at 4 PM"



Step Three: On next page, enter your roll number and date of birth (Type DOB in dd/mm/yyyy format or Click on the dates icon given there)



Step Four: Submit the details you entered and check your results.



West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET)



The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET), erstwhile West Bengal State Council of Vocational Education and Training, is responsible for administration and examining Vocational courses in West Bengal. The Council works as a statutory body under the West Bengal state government. The WBSCVET offers courses from various affiliated Institution like Higher Secondary, Secondary Schools and Polytechnic Colleges across the State of West Bengal.



Click here for more



West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET) has released the results of Vlll+ and X+ level STC examination held in January,2018. The WBSCVET results can be accessed from the official results website of West Bengal state, wbresults.nic.in. More details on other examinations and results can be accessed from the official website, wbscvet.nic.in.Follow these steps to check your WBSCVET results:Step One: Go to the results website, wbresults.nic.inStep Two: Click on the results link "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination January,2018 Results published on 17/04/2018 at 4 PM"Step Three: On next page, enter your roll number and date of birth (Type DOB in dd/mm/yyyy format or Click on the dates icon given there)Step Four: Submit the details you entered and check your results. The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET), erstwhile West Bengal State Council of Vocational Education and Training, is responsible for administration and examining Vocational courses in West Bengal. The Council works as a statutory body under the West Bengal state government. The WBSCVET offers courses from various affiliated Institution like Higher Secondary, Secondary Schools and Polytechnic Colleges across the State of West Bengal.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter