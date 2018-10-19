Ezhuthiniruthu: Children In Kerala Initiated Into World Of Learning On Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, dedicated to goddess Saraswathi, the deity of learning, marks the end of the annual nine-day-long-Navaratri festival.

Education | October 19, 2018
Author Anita Nair initiates a child to the world of learning

New Delhi: 

Kerala observed Vijayadashami as the day of 'Vidyarambham' or 'the beginning of learning' with scholars, writers, teachers and literary personalities encouraging the children to learn and write. Children and their parents gathered in large numbers at temples, schools and cultural centres across the state where arrangements had been made for the 'Ezhuthiniruthu' - the initiation ceremony. 

Thousands of tiny-tots, aged two to three, initiated into the world of learning and writing. 

As per the custom, scholars, writers, teachers, priests and other prominent figures in the society make children, usually aged two to three years, write their first letters of learning on the occasion.

They help the tots write "Hari..Sree.." in platters filled with rice or it is scribbled on a child's tongue with a golden ring.

"Vidyarambham: the start of knowledge, teaching little kids to trace "Om Hari Shri Ganapatheya Namaha" in Sanskrit, Malayalam & English on grains of rice. Spent an hour at Poojappura temple. Wonderful tradition involving babies of all faiths," tweeted author-politician Dr Shashi Tharoor.

"Vijayadashami. Once again the day I hold most sacred as a writer and person. The day when I am able to lead little children into the world of letters. 14 years of being a guru at Vidyarambham," tweeted author Anita Nair.

Another child being initiated in to the world of knowledge:

Malayali parents in Chennai -- in Kerala's neighboring state Tamil Nadu -- with their children gathered at Mahalingapuram Sree Ayyappa Temple for 'Vidyarambham' ceremony.

