Vidyasagar University BSc 1st Semester Results Declared @ Vidyasagar.ac.in; Check Now Vidyasagar University, West Bengal has declared the BSc 1st semester examination 2017 (under CBCS) results on the official website of the varsity today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Vidyasagar University BSc 1st Semester Results Released; Check Now New Delhi: Vidyasagar University, West Bengal has declared the BSc 1st semester examination 2017 (under CBCS) results on the official website of the varsity today. The Vidyasagar University result can be accessed from the third party results link given on the official website of the university. The Vidyasagar University Bachelor of Science (BSc) honours results can also be accessed from the third party websites - www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com - given on the varsity website. Vidyasagar University released the

Vidyasagar University Result 2017: How to check Vidyasagar University Results: BSc 1st Semester Results Declared @ Vidyasagar.ac.in; Check Now



The candidates may check their Vidyasagar University results 2017 of BSc first semester following these steps:



Step One: Go to Vidyasagar University website

(if the website directly opens to the results link: Click on the "Click Here" link from there)

Step Two: Click on results link

Step Three: Click on any of the third party website from next page

Step Four: Click on the results you are searching for

Step Five: Enter required details

Step Six: Check your results



Vidyasagar University Result 2017: Through SMS



Send SMS as VUUG space roll no to 54242 or VUUG space coll code roll no to 54242 (Example: VUUG 123456 & send it to 54242)



OR



Send SMS as VIDU space roll no to 5676750 ( Example: VIDU 00ABC123 & send it to 5676750 )



