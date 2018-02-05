Vidyasagar University BSc 1st Semester Results Declared @ Vidyasagar.ac.in; Check Now

Vidyasagar University, West Bengal has declared the BSc 1st semester examination 2017 (under CBCS) results on the official website of the varsity today.

Education | | Updated: February 05, 2018 16:40 IST
New Delhi:  Vidyasagar University, West Bengal has declared the BSc 1st semester examination 2017 (under CBCS) results on the official website of the varsity today. The Vidyasagar University result can be accessed from the third party results link given on the official website of the university. The Vidyasagar University Bachelor of Science (BSc) honours results can also be accessed from the third party websites - www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com - given on the varsity website. Vidyasagar University released the degree part 1 results on the official website of the varsity on November last year. 
 

Vidyasagar University Result 2017: How to check

The candidates may check their Vidyasagar University results 2017 of BSc first semester following these steps:

Step One: Go to Vidyasagar University  website
(if the website directly opens to the results link: Click on the "Click Here" link from there)
Step Two: Click on results link
Step Three: Click on any of the third party website from next page
Step Four: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Five: Enter required details
Step Six: Check your results

Vidyasagar University Result 2017: Through SMS

Send SMS as VUUG space roll no to 54242 or VUUG space coll code roll no to 54242 (Example: VUUG 123456 & send it to 54242)

OR

Send SMS as VIDU space roll no to 5676750 ( Example: VIDU 00ABC123 & send it to 5676750 )

