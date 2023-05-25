Uttarakhand Board 2023 Results Declared: How To Check Class 10, 12 Result Online

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has rolled out class 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 25 at 11 am. Students can now check their board results on the official websites of the board - uaresults.nic.in or at ubse.uk.gov.in. Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat announced the Uttarakhand Board result of Class 10 and 12.

UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check results online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE, or simply click the link: ukresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the class 10 or 12 result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login.

Step 4: Your result will get displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.



If students are unable to access the website, they can also check the UK Board 12th result via SMS. How to check?

Type the message mentioned below in the given format and send it from your mobile phone. Write “UK12RollNumber” and send it to 56263. Now, wait for the reply, which will feature the student's subject-wise marks.

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Toppers

Sushant Chandravanshi emerged as the UK board class 10 topper, while Tanu Chauhan scored the highest 97.69 per cent in UK Board Class 12th exam 2023.



Pass Percentage

This year, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10 is 85.17 per cent. 80.98 per cent of students have cleared the class 12 exam.

The UBSE class 10th examination took place from March 17 to April 6, while the UBSE class 12th exams were held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. This year, a total of 2,59,437 students appeared in the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023. Around 1,32,115 students for Class 10, and 1,27,324 students gave the Class 12 board exams.