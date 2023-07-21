Uttar Pradesh Government To Organise 'Shiksha Chaupal' Every Month To Help With Learning In Children

The education department said that the duration of the chaupal will be one hour.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification to basic education officers in each district to organised 'Shiksha Chaupal' to help with the learning process of children. The initiative is one of many missions initiated by the UP government under the 'Skill India Mission'. This is another initiative undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government to increase enrolment in schools and impart basic education. Earlier this week, Mr Adityanath had said that an additional 55 to 60 lakh children have been registered in the same schools of the Basic Education Council in the last six years.

'Shiksha Chaupal' will be organised each month at the community level under the direction of the block education officer.

In the notification, the basic education department asked officials to ensure participation from parents and general public.

It further said that all basic education officers have received instructions in this regard from the state project director's office.

At the event, parents and their children will be told about the importance of attending the schools regularly and work with instructors to reach the right level of education.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also invited private universities and higher education institution groups of the country to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Interacting with Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Chief Executive Officers and other representatives of prestigious private universities and higher educational institutions of South India and Central India on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh represents the country's spiritual and cultural heritage.