US Issues Record 90,000 Visas To Indian Students

The United States has issued a record number of visas to students from India in the months of June, July and August. The US Mission in India announced on X (formerly Twitter) that more than 90,000 visas were issued to the aspirants from India who filed applications to pursue their higher education from the US.

In the post on X, the US Mission also said that almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued in India. Greeting the Indian students, the US Mission said, "Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality."

The numbers were released as the US Mission was closing its applications for the session. "That's a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time," the official announcement said.

In 2022, India had surpassed China to become the top country in the world with the most international students in the United States. In 2020, nearly 207,000 international Indian students were noted to be present in the US, reports say.

A recent report highlighted an increase in the number of Indian students who are heading abroad for their higher education. The rise is a result of eased application formalities, financial aid and scholarships offered by foreign universities to attract students from India.

Earlier, France had also expressed its desire and goal to welcome around 30,000 students from India. The country is making efforts to increase the intake of Indian students by 2030. The aim will be achieved by fostering academic excellence, boosting cultural ties and enhancing long lasting friendship between the two countries.