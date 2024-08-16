UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download
- Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in
- Click on the link for UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2024 on the homepage
- Enter your login details
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Check the details and save it
- Print a copy for future reference
The UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024. The exam is conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA and Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC).
UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024: Application Fee
Candidates from the general and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC, ST, and women candidates are exempt from the fee.
UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Number of Vacancies To Be Filled
Total: 395
National Defence Academy
Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)
Navy: 42 (including 12 for female candidates)
Air Force:
Flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)
Ground Duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)
Ground Duties (Non-Tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 (including 7 for female candidates)