Advertisement

UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Candidates who are eligible will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
The UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024.
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) soon. Candidates who are eligible will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in once they are released. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the admit card.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link for UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2024 on the homepage
  • Enter your login details
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the details and save it
  • Print a copy for future reference

The UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024. The exam is conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA and Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the general and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC, ST, and women candidates are exempt from the fee.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Number of Vacancies To Be Filled
Total: 395

National Defence Academy

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)
Navy: 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

Air Force:
Flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)
Ground Duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)
Ground Duties (Non-Tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 (including 7 for female candidates)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NDA, NDA 2, NDA Admit Card
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UGC NET City Intimation Slips For August 27 Exam To Be Out Shortly
UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
CTET 2024 Results Expected Soon, Check Details
Next Article
CTET 2024 Results Expected Soon, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;