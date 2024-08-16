UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) soon. Candidates who are eligible will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in once they are released. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the admit card.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2024 on the homepage

Enter your login details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the details and save it

Print a copy for future reference

The UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024. The exam is conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA and Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the general and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC, ST, and women candidates are exempt from the fee.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Number of Vacancies To Be Filled

Total: 395

National Defence Academy

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

Air Force:

Flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non-Tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 (including 7 for female candidates)