UPSC CSE 2025: Detailed Application Form (DAF-I) Window Opens For Mains, Check Steps To Apply

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The UPSC has opened the DAF-I window for the 2025 Civil Services Examination.

Candidates must submit the DAF-I online between June 16 and June 25, 2025.

Successful Preliminary Exam candidates can only sit for the Mains after DAF-I submission. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially activated the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) window for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Preliminary Examination can now begin the next crucial step-submitting the DAF to qualify for the Mains.

The DAF-I form must be filled online at upsc.gov.in between June 16 and June 25, 2025. Only those who complete this process will be permitted to sit for the Mains examination.

The application process is accessible through UPSC's official online portal. Candidates must register first before they can access and complete the form. Details such as scribe requirements, assistive devices, large-font question paper requests, and documentation for name changes (if applicable) must be updated during this window.

How To Fill UPSC DAF-I 2025



1. Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in

2. Click on the "DAF-I - Civil Services Examination 2025" link

3. Register yourself using your name (as per Class 10 certificate), roll number, date of birth, and a valid email ID

4. Check your email for login credentials

5. Log in and complete the DAF - The form is divided into six key modules:

• Personal Information

• Educational Qualifications

• Parental Information

• Employment History

• Document Uploads

• Final Submission

6. Upload mandatory documents, including age proof, category or disability certificates, and academic records

7. Review and submit - Edit the form if needed before final submission. After submission, no changes are allowed

8. Print a copy of the completed form for future reference

Pre-filled And Non-editable Fields

Fields such as name, date of birth, and parental details will be automatically populated based on the candidate's Preliminary exam application. If there are any inconsistencies, candidates are required to contact UPSC and submit relevant proof, such as gazette notifications in case of a name change.

UPSC CSE 2025: Exam Pattern

The Prelims were conducted in two sessions featuring:

• General Studies Paper I

• General Studies Paper II (CSAT)

The question papers for both have already been published on the UPSC website for candidate reference.

This year, the Civil Services Examination is being held to fill 979 vacancies across various prestigious services including:

• Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

• Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

• Indian Police Service (IPS)

What's Next?

Once DAF-I submission is complete, candidates can start preparing for the Mains exam. For updates regarding exam dates, admit cards, and other notifications, aspirants are advised to keep checking the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in regularly.