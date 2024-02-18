UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Interview Schedule For Phase 3 Announced, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: The date and time of the personality test will remain unchanged.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the Civil Services Exam 2023 interview. The Phase 3 interviews will be held from March 18 to April 9, 2024, for 817 candidates.

The notice issued by the commission includes roll numbers, dates, and sessions of the interview. The forenoon session requires candidates to report at 9am, while the afternoon session reporting time is 1pm.

According to the official announcement, e-Summon Letters for the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the 817 candidates will be accessible shortly on the Commission's Website for download.

The date and time of the personality test will remain unchanged. Candidates failing to submit DAF-II within the specified deadline will have their candidature canceled, and no e-Summon Letter will be issued, as previously instructed.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Interview Schedule: Steps To Download

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the link for the interview schedule.

A new page will open, featuring the Phase 3 personality test schedule.

Access the link to open a PDF file.

Examine the dates and particulars, then proceed to download.

Retain a physical copy for future reference.

