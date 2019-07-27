Uttar Pradesh ITI Admission 2019: First Round Allotment Result Released

UP ITI first round allotment result released on the official website

UP ITI Allotmnet Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh ITI 1st round allotment result 2019 has been released on the official website. The ITI allotment list has been released separately for government institutes and for private ITI institutes. Students would need their registration number in order to check their allotment status. The last date to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission formalities is August 5, 2019. After the admissions based on the first list are completed, the second round of counselling will begin.

UP ITI Allotment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT): scvtup.in

Step two: Click on the Allotment result link. There are separate links for government institutes and private institutes. Make sure to click on the correct link.

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your allotment status.

UP ITI Allotment Result For Government Institute: Direct Login Link

UP ITI Allotment Result For Private Institute: Direct Login Link

Candidates must download their allotment letter and report to the allotted institute to complete the admission process. The seats have been allotted to candidates on the basis of their scores and ranks in entrance examination.

Through the ITI counselling process more than 4 lakh seats would be filled in 310 government ITIs and 2515 Private ITIs.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.