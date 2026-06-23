UGC NET Tips And Insights For Mass Communication And Journalism From Educator Hari Shankar Soni

UGC NET Tips: The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is held twice a year in June and December. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the paper on Mass Communication and Journalism on June 23, 2026, from 3 pm to 6 pm for the June 2026 examination cycle. Here is an expert-backed preparation strategy for students preparing for UGC NET certificate in Journalism and Mass communication.

According to Hari Shankar Soni, this Computer-Based Test (CBT) requires strategic preparation in Paper-I (general aptitude) and Paper-II (subject-specific), with no negative marking to encourage attempting all questions. The UGC NET exam demands not just subject knowledge but also strategic preparation and a clear understanding of the subject.

Hari Shankar Soni is a research scholar at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication. He is also a media educator at the Media Exams learning platform. Sharing insights for the UGC NET exam, Soni said, from all 10 units of the UGC NET Paper I, most questions are from Teaching Aptitude, Research Methodology, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, ICT, and the Higher Education System.

He also advised aspirants to practice previous year questions (PYQs) regularly from R Gupta's book, and to read the complete syllabus from the book authored by KVS Madaan.

The educator emphasised that it is important to understand the nature and purpose of the UGC NET examination. This exam opens doors for academic and research-oriented careers, he stated. The UGC NET determines eligibility under three categories:

1) You can apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

2) You can apply for the role of Assistant Professor

3) You can apply for PhD admission only (valid for one year)

The UGC NET qualifies candidates for three categories: JRF with fellowship support, Assistant Professor positions in universities, and PhD admissions (mandatory from 2024, valid for one year). Aspirants select one, two, or all categories based on needs, targeting teaching, research, or both in higher education.

The UGC NET 2026 exam spans three hours (180 minutes) in a single session without breaks, featuring 150 MCQs worth 300 marks total. Hari Shankar Soni suggested that candidates have 1.6 minutes to solve an MCQ. No negative marking allows candidates to attempt all the questions, even when they are not sure about the correct answer.

It is important to have limited study material and to trust your preparation resources, which can save a lot of time and energy in the UGC NET preparation, Soni asseted.

With the June 2026 exam beginning shortly, candidates must carry a printed admit card, two passport-size photographs, and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter ID) to the exam centre.