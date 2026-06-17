UGC NET 2026 Exam Day Guidelines For June 22 Exam: Reporting Time, Important Documents

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 exam on June 22. The exam body released the UGC NET June 2026 admit card today for exams to be conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to download their hall tickets.

The NTA has advised NET aspirants to read the instructions given in the UGC NET 2026 admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination. It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

Important Instructions, Reporting Time

As per the official document, applicants must report to the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete frisking and registration formalities.

The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam starts.

According to NTA, the result of candidates who indulge in unfair practices will be cancelled.

Similarly, the result of candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another person to write the exam on his/her behalf will be cancelled.

Documents To Carry

Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre.

Printed copy of the UGC NET 2026 admit card downloaded from the NTA website. Passport-sized photographs (same as uploaded on the application form). Government-issued photo identity proof. PwD/PwBD certificate, if claiming relaxation under PwD/PwBD category.

Candidates should ensure that the question paper available on their allotted computer is as per their opted subject. In case of discrepancy, applicants must inform the invigilator.