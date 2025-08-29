UDISE Report 2025: 1 Crore School Teachers, Improved Infrastructure Among Key Takeaways

The Ministry of Education has released the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25 report, presenting a comprehensive picture of school education in the country. For the first time since the launch of UDISE+, the total number of teachers in India has crossed the one crore, highlighting a significant step towards strengthening the education system.

According to the report, the teacher workforce grew from 94.8 lakh in 2022-23 to over 1.01 crore in 2024-25, marking a 6.7% rise in two years. The Ministry noted that the increase is helping improve the student-teacher ratio (PTR), which now stands at 10:1 at the Foundational stage, 13:1 at the Preparatory stage, 17:1 in Middle grades, and 21:1 in Secondary classes-all better than the National Education Policy (NEP) benchmark of 30:1.

Key Highlights of UDISE+ 2024-25

Dropout Rates Decline: Dropouts reduced across levels, with preparatory falling to 2.3%, middle to 3.5%, and secondary to 8.2%.



Retention improves: Student retention rose to 98.9% at the foundational level, 92.4% at preparatory, 82.8% at middle, and 47.2% at secondary.

Enrolment growth: Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) increased to 90.3% in middle grades and 68.5% at Secondary level.

Transition gains: Smooth progression rates between stages improved, 98.6% from foundational to preparatory, 92.2% from preparatory to middle, and 86.6% from middle to secondary.

School Infrastructure:

Schools with computers rose to 64.7% from 57.2% last year.

Internet connectivity reached 63.5%, compared to 53.9% in 2023-24.

Electricity access is now available in 93.6% of schools, while safe drinking water reaches 99.3%.

Facilities such as girls' toilets (97.3%), boys' toilets (96.2%), and handwashing stations (95.9%) are now nearly universal.

Inclusivity: Schools with ramps and handrails increased to 54.9%, supporting accessibility for children with disabilities.

Single-Teacher and Zero-Enrolment Schools: The number of single-teacher schools declined by 6%, while zero-enrolment schools dropped by 38%.

Gender Representation In Schools

The report also shows progress in gender inclusion. Female teachers now make up 54.2% of the teaching workforce, while girls' enrolment has edged up to 48.3%. The Ministry said this improvement is critical for building "gender-sensitive and supportive classrooms."