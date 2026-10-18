UCO Bank Announces 530 Apprentice Vacancies, Check State-Wise Seats

UCO Bank has announced 530 vacancies for apprentice posts under its 2026 recruitment drive. Selected candidates will get an opportunity to gain practical work experience at the bank's branches across India for one year.

The online application process began on October 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until October 29, 2026. Before applying, candidates should check the vacancies available in their preferred state and the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.

UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026: Category-Wise Details

The bank has announced 530 vacancies across different states and Union Territories. These seats have been divided among categories according to reservation rules.

The category-wise vacancy details are as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 205 seats

205 seats Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL): 147 seats

147 seats Scheduled Castes (SC): 106 seats

106 seats Scheduled Tribes (ST): 49 seats

49 seats Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 23 seats

Among the states, West Bengal has the highest number of vacancies, with 86 seats. Uttar Pradesh has 45 vacancies, followed by Odisha with 41 and Rajasthan with 37.

Bihar has 34 vacancies, while Maharashtra has 32. Madhya Pradesh has 27 seats, Himachal Pradesh has 25, and Assam and Punjab have 24 vacancies each. Tamil Nadu has 21 seats. Candidates should check the complete state-wise vacancy list before choosing their preferred location.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Rules

Candidates must keep a few important conditions in mind while applying for the apprenticeship.

One state only: Candidates can apply for only one state or Union Territory. Applications for multiple locations may be rejected.

Candidates can apply for only one state or Union Territory. Applications for multiple locations may be rejected. Local language: Applicants must be able to read, write and speak the local language of the state they choose.

Applicants must be able to read, write and speak the local language of the state they choose. NATS registration: Candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme portal at nats.education.gov.in .

Candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme portal at . Online examination: Candidates must appear for the online entrance examination conducted by BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC), scheduled for November 7, 2026.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application start date: October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Last date to apply: October 29, 2026

October 29, 2026 Online examination: November 7, 2026

Candidates should submit their applications before the deadline and read the official notification carefully for details about eligibility, selection and other recruitment conditions.