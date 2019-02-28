UCEED 2019 Result Tomorrow, 2,930 Candidates Qualify

This year, a total of 12414 candidates appeared for UCEED.

UCEED 2019 results will be released tomorrow. UCEED is the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design conducted by IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B. Des) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. This year, a total of 12414 candidates appeared for UCEED. The UCEED 2019 exam was held on January 19, 2019 in 25 cities across the country and one international centre at Dubai. Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2018 or appearing in 2019 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) were eligible. UCEED 2019 result will be released online on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is a computer-based test of three hour duration. Students had to answer 85 questions in three sections for a total of 300 marks. For qualifying, a candidate, depending on his/her category, had to score the minimum prescribed marks in each section of the question paper and minimum total marks.

These requirements are published in the UCEED brochure well in advance before the exam.

Of the 12414 candidates who appeared for UCEED 2019, 2930 candidates qualified, said a statement from IIT Bombay.

The top ranked candidate is Mr. Vishwaprasanna Hariharan of Thane with a score of 213.96. He is followed by Mr. Sanat Prasad from Gurgaon in the second rank with a score of 208.81 and Mr. Aditya Agarwal from Chandigarh in the third rank with a score of 203.24.

Candidates will be able to check their individual scores, ranks and download their score cards from the UCEED website.

This year, the JEE (Advanced), UCEED & CEED office of IIT Bombay will the sharing the UCEED 2019 merit list with the following institutes for admissions to their undergraduate programmes.

1. Anant National University, Ahmedabad

2. ARCH College of Design and Business, Jaipur

3. Chitkara University, Punjab

4. Central Institute of Technology KoKrajhar, Assam

5. Delhi Technological University, Delhi

6. Khyati School of Design, Ahmedabad

7. Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, Punjab

8. MIT World Peace University, Pune

9. Nirma University, Ahmedabad

10. Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru

11. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun

12. U.P. Institute of Design, Noida

13. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu

14. Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur

15. World University of Design, Delhi NCR

Started in 2015, UCEED has rapidly grown in popularity among students aspiring to study design, and is the preferred entrance examination among colleges offering Bachelors programme in Design. In addition to the government institutions, many private universities and design schools will use UCEED score for admissions.

