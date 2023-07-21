TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Results Announced, Here's How To Check

TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 allotment results have been announced.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has declared the results of the Phase 3 seat allocation for the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 program today. DOST provides a single window for students who wish to apply to all undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Vocational), BCom (Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM, BCA etc offered by colleges affiliated to the Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Telangana.

As per the DOST website, the student self-reporting for Phase 3 will start on July 21 and conclude on July 24. Reporting to college by students who have already confirmed their seats online in Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 will take place from July 22 to July 25, 2023.

Here is how applicants can check their results:

Visit the official website of Degree Online Services Telangana at dost.cgg.gov.in Once you are on the homepage, click on TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 seat allotment result link Fill in your details The result will be shown on your screen Check and download the result Take a printout for further reference