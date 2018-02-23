TNDALU Declares Revaluation Result For November Degree Exam 2017 Candidates can check the TNDALU revaluation result online at the official website tndalu.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNDALU LLB Revaluation Result Declared: Here's How To Check New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has declared revaluation result of the degree examinations held in November. Results of the degree exam were declared in December 2017 and candidates were allowed to apply for revaluation, results of which have been declared now. Revaluation results have been declared for 3 year B.L. \ LL.B. and 5 year B.A.B.L. \ B.A.LL.B. examinations. Candidates can check their result at the official website tndalu.ac.in using their registration number. In cases where the website slows down, candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.



How to check TNDALU Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017?

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNDALU at tndalu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link



Step 3: Enter the registration number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

Step 6: Take a printout



About TNDALU: Since October 1997 the University has been committed to promote acquisition of legal knowledge in a rapidly developing and changing society and to continually offer opportunities of upgrading knowledge, training and skills in the context of innovation, research and discovery in all fields of human endeavors.It was inaugurated by His Excellency Thiru K.R. Narayanan, President of India on 20 September 1997.



