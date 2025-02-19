Planning To Study In US? Here's List Of Most Reputed Institutions

The Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Ranking 2025 was released on Wednesday, featuring the top 300 institutions from 38 countries and territories based on academic reputation and prestige. The rankings have been assessed using a revised methodology.

Top US Universities in THE World Reputation Rankings 2025

The United States continues to dominate the rankings, with several of its institutions securing top positions:

Harvard University - Ranked 1st

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Ranked 2nd

Stanford University - Ranked 4th

University of California, Berkeley - Ranked 6th

Princeton University - Ranked 7th

Yale University - Ranked 9th

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) - Ranked 13th

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - Ranked 15th

University of Chicago - Ranked 16th

Columbia University - Ranked 17th

University of Michigan - Ranked 18th

Cornell University - Ranked 20th

University of Pennsylvania - Ranked 22nd

Johns Hopkins University - Ranked 23rd

University of Washington - Ranked 26th

New York University (NYU) - Ranked 28th

Duke University - Ranked 29th

Carnegie Mellon University - Ranked 31st

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Ranked 31st

University of Texas at Austin - Ranked 35th

University of California, San Diego - Ranked 36th

University of Wisconsin-Madison - Ranked 38th

Meanwhile, several Indian institutions have also made it to the THE World Reputation Rankings 2025. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked between 201-300, making it the top Indian institution, with an overall score between 26.9-34.2. IIT Delhi and IIT Madras also secured rankings in the 201-300 range, with the same score range. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan was recognised as the fourth-best institution in India based on prestige.