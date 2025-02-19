Planning To Study In US? Here's List Of Most Reputed Institutions

The rankings have been assessed using a revised methodology.
The Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Ranking 2025 was released on Wednesday, featuring the top 300 institutions from 38 countries and territories based on academic reputation and prestige. The rankings have been assessed using a revised methodology.
Top US Universities in THE World Reputation Rankings 2025
The United States continues to dominate the rankings, with several of its institutions securing top positions:
- Harvard University - Ranked 1st
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Ranked 2nd
- Stanford University - Ranked 4th
- University of California, Berkeley - Ranked 6th
- Princeton University - Ranked 7th
- Yale University - Ranked 9th
- California Institute of Technology (Caltech) - Ranked 13th
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - Ranked 15th
- University of Chicago - Ranked 16th
- Columbia University - Ranked 17th
- University of Michigan - Ranked 18th
- Cornell University - Ranked 20th
- University of Pennsylvania - Ranked 22nd
- Johns Hopkins University - Ranked 23rd
- University of Washington - Ranked 26th
- New York University (NYU) - Ranked 28th
- Duke University - Ranked 29th
- Carnegie Mellon University - Ranked 31st
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Ranked 31st
- University of Texas at Austin - Ranked 35th
- University of California, San Diego - Ranked 36th
- University of Wisconsin-Madison - Ranked 38th
Meanwhile, several Indian institutions have also made it to the THE World Reputation Rankings 2025. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked between 201-300, making it the top Indian institution, with an overall score between 26.9-34.2. IIT Delhi and IIT Madras also secured rankings in the 201-300 range, with the same score range. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan was recognised as the fourth-best institution in India based on prestige.