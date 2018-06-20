Telangana NEET Counselling Process Expected From Today; Check Details Here NEET Telanganga counselling process to for medical and dental seats by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal will be done online through knruhs.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Telangana NEET Counselling Process @ Knruhs.in; Check Details Here New Delhi: The



A total of 1,997 students had registered themselves to appear in the NEET 2018 exam in Telugu language.



Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is mandated to improve standards of medical education in Telangana and also to maintain a uniform curriculum in all the affiliated colleges. The degrees awarded by the university are recognised by national statutory bodies like MCI, DCI, Central council of Indian Medicine, Central council of Homeopathy and Indian nursing council.



"All the NEET - UG - 2018 qualified candidates from Telangana State are hereby informed that their applications for admission into Medical & Dental colleges affiliated to KNRUHS will be considered as per their eligibility as local or non-local candidates irrespective of whether their name is in the list displayed on KNRUHS web-site on 15-06-2018," said a notification on the official website of KNRUHS.



"All the candidates are hereby informed that they have to apply on-line in response to our notification to be issued shortly for admission into Medical & Dental colleges affiliated to KNRUHS, Warangal," it added.



KNRUHS has released a list of candidates who studied 10+2 in Telangana and appeared for NEET UG 2018, as per the data received from the DGHS, Ministry of Health, Government of India on its official website on June 15.



In its June 15 notice, KNRUHS has also said that the provisional merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to University Notification and final merit list will be displayed after verification of original certificates.



Click here for more



The NEET 2018 based counselling process in Telangana is expected to commence from today. According to reports, the counselling process to for medical and dental seats by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal will be done online through knruhs.in. CBSE had released the NEET or National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test results on June 4. Out of the total 46,245 students registered for NEET 2018 from West Bengal, 44,877 students had appeared in the exam which was held on May 6 and 30,912 students qualified for the counselling process.A total of 1,997 students had registered themselves to appear in the NEET 2018 exam in Telugu language.Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is mandated to improve standards of medical education in Telangana and also to maintain a uniform curriculum in all the affiliated colleges. The degrees awarded by the university are recognised by national statutory bodies like MCI, DCI, Central council of Indian Medicine, Central council of Homeopathy and Indian nursing council."All the NEET - UG - 2018 qualified candidates from Telangana State are hereby informed that their applications for admission into Medical & Dental colleges affiliated to KNRUHS will be considered as per their eligibility as local or non-local candidates irrespective of whether their name is in the list displayed on KNRUHS web-site on 15-06-2018," said a notification on the official website of KNRUHS."All the candidates are hereby informed that they have to apply on-line in response to our notification to be issued shortly for admission into Medical & Dental colleges affiliated to KNRUHS, Warangal," it added.KNRUHS has released a list of candidates who studied 10+2 in Telangana and appeared for NEET UG 2018, as per the data received from the DGHS, Ministry of Health, Government of India on its official website on June 15. In its June 15 notice, KNRUHS has also said that the provisional merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to University Notification and final merit list will be displayed after verification of original certificates.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter