Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test Result Date Out, Details Here

Telangana LAWCET and PGLCET Results 2024: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) results for 2024 are likely to be announced on June 13 at 4 PM. Those who appeared in the examination will be able to access the results by visiting the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

They will be required to enter their login credentials to check and download the results. The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams were held on June 6.

Telangana LAWCET and PGLCET Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET - lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Select the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 result links on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Access the PDF containing the result

Telangana LAWCET and PGLCET: Eligibility Criteria

For a 3-year LLB course, any student having a graduate degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognised university or its equivalent is eligible for the entrance test.

For a 5-year LLB course, the candidate should have passed the two-year intermediate examination (10+2) or its equivalent.

For a 2-year LLM course, candidates should hold an LLB or BL of 3 or 5 years.

TS PGLCET-2024, LAWCET-2024: Exam Pattern

The test duration is 120 minutes, and the duration of the test is 90 minutes.

TS PGLCET-2024

Students should have a deep understanding of constitutional law, public international law, jurisprudence, business and corporate laws, labor laws, crimes and torts, and other laws to clear the exam.