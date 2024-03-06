Tata Power Hiring Company Secretary Professionals, Check Details

Tata Power has invited applications from Company Secretary (CS) professionals for the post of Executive Trainee. Candidates who have completed their CS in October, 2023 or will be completing it in February 2024 are eligible to apply for the post.

Eligibility

Apart from having the qualification of Associate Membership (ACS) of the ICSI and a regular graduation degree, candidates must also have key skills such as excellent spoken and written communication, Analytical skills for interpretation of laws, Good organizational, planning and drafting skills. The applicant must also be well-versed with MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word).

Candidates who have qualified all groups of Executive and Professional ICSI examination in the first attempt will be preferred for the post.

The maximum age of the applicant should be 27 years as on March 1, 2024. The minimum marks required is 60 per cent and above in class 10, 12 and graduation.

Job role

As per the official notification by Tata Power, the roles and responsibilities for the post of Executive Trainee include the following:

Stock Exchange related compliances

Company law related compliances

Maintain statutory registers

Drafting of board and committee agenda notes and minutes

Compilation of data for annual report

Filing of e-forms

SE Compliances on NEAPS and BSE portal

Dealing with shareholders and their queries

Vetting of documents for subsidiaries and advising subsidiaries

Salary

Candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 7.30 Lakh per annum along with other benefits.

The selection of candidates will be based on online written test, Psychometric Test and Asynchronous Video Interview. The final selection will be based on personal interview.