Tamil Nadu TET 2026 Paper 1, 2 Answer Key Out; Check Objection Process

TN TET Answer Key 2026: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional answer key and master question paper for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can now check and download the answer key from the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can submit objections until July 22, 2026. The board has advised candidates to submit their objections only through the online portal. Objections sent through email, post, courier or in person will not be accepted.

How to Raise Objections

Log in to the Candidate Dashboard on the official website using your credentials

using your credentials Open the Objection Tracker Read the instructions and accept the declaration

Click on 'View Master Question Paper with Tentative Key'

Select the question you want to challenge

Upload supporting documents or evidence

Submit your objection online

The TRB has made it clear that objections submitted without proper supporting documents will be rejected.

The TN TET 2026 examination for working teachers was conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026 across Tamil Nadu. According to the board, 61,386 candidates appeared for Paper 1 at 222 examination centres spread across 38 districts. Meanwhile, 1,67,743 candidates took Paper 2 at 613 examination centres across the state.