Tamil Nadu Taking Efforts To Get Exemption For Students From NEET: Minister

"We have already made an appeal to the Union government to exempt students of Tamil Nadu from NEET examinations," the Minister said.
He said till the exemption is obtained, the state government has made arrangements to provide free training to students to face the exams, which is compulsory to qualify for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses.
It was decided to start 412 centres to train around 78,000 students to face NEET, he added. K A Sengottaiyan further said from these 78,000 the best two thousand students will be selected and provided 'special' coaching for NEET.
