Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Salary Up To Rs 80,000

The official notification states: "Online applications are invited in terms of the 'Scheme of Engaging Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment in the Supreme Court of India - January 2024' for the preparation of a panel of approximately 90 candidates for engagement as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates in the Supreme Court of India, purely on a contractual assignment, initially on a consolidated remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month for the assignment term 2025-2026."
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India, sci.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Fill out the application form
Step 5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6. Submit the application form and save it
Step 7. Take a printout for future reference
Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Law (including an Integrated Law Degree) from a recognized institution approved by the Bar Council of India.
Skills Required
- Proficiency in research and analytical writing
- Familiarity with online legal research tools such as e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, and Westlaw
Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Age Limit
Applicants must be between 20 and 32 years of age as of February 2, 2025.
Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The selection process will consist of three stages:
1. Objective-type written test: Assessing legal knowledge and comprehension.
2. Subjective written test: Evaluating analytical and writing skills.
3. Personal interview
The written tests (Parts I and II) will be conducted on the same day across 23 cities in India.
Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
Fee Amount: Rs 500 (plus applicable bank charges). The fee must be paid online via the UCO Bank payment gateway.