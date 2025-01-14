Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Salary Up To Rs 80,000

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has commenced the application process for the post of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website sci.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is February 7, 2025, and the examination is scheduled for March 9, 2025.

The official notification states: "Online applications are invited in terms of the 'Scheme of Engaging Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment in the Supreme Court of India - January 2024' for the preparation of a panel of approximately 90 candidates for engagement as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates in the Supreme Court of India, purely on a contractual assignment, initially on a consolidated remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month for the assignment term 2025-2026."

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India, sci.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the application form and save it

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Law (including an Integrated Law Degree) from a recognized institution approved by the Bar Council of India.

Skills Required

Proficiency in research and analytical writing

Familiarity with online legal research tools such as e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, and Westlaw

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 20 and 32 years of age as of February 2, 2025.

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages:

1. Objective-type written test: Assessing legal knowledge and comprehension.

2. Subjective written test: Evaluating analytical and writing skills.

3. Personal interview

The written tests (Parts I and II) will be conducted on the same day across 23 cities in India.

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Fee Amount: Rs 500 (plus applicable bank charges). The fee must be paid online via the UCO Bank payment gateway.