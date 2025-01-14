Advertisement

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Salary Up To Rs 80,000

Supreme Court Recruitment 2025: This opportunity allows law graduates to assist the judiciary in legal research and analysis, providing valuable exposure to the workings of the highest court in the country.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Salary Up To Rs 80,000
Supreme Court Recruitment 2025: The application process will end on February 7.
Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has commenced the application process for the post of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website sci.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is February 7, 2025, and the examination is scheduled for March 9, 2025.

The official notification states: "Online applications are invited in terms of the 'Scheme of Engaging Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment in the Supreme Court of India - January 2024' for the preparation of a panel of approximately 90 candidates for engagement as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates in the Supreme Court of India, purely on a contractual assignment, initially on a consolidated remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month for the assignment term 2025-2026."

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India, sci.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Fill out the application form
Step 5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6. Submit the application form and save it
Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Law (including an Integrated Law Degree) from a recognized institution approved by the Bar Council of India.

Skills Required

  • Proficiency in research and analytical writing
  • Familiarity with online legal research tools such as e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, and Westlaw

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 20 and 32 years of age as of February 2, 2025.

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages:

1. Objective-type written test: Assessing legal knowledge and comprehension.
2. Subjective written test: Evaluating analytical and writing skills.
3. Personal interview

The written tests (Parts I and II) will be conducted on the same day across 23 cities in India.

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Fee Amount: Rs 500 (plus applicable bank charges). The fee must be paid online via the UCO Bank payment gateway.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Supreme Court Recruitment 2025, Supreme Court Recruitment, Supreme Court Jobs
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com