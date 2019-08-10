Chulabhorn Graduate Institute, Bangkok Announces Post Graduate Scholarship In Environment Sciences

The Chulabhorn Graduate Institute has announced scholarship for students from Non-ASEAN countries

The Chulabhorn Graduate Institute, Bangkok, Thailand has announced 10 scholarships for Non-ASEAN applicants for the Academic Year 2020 under the 'Chulabhorn Graduate Institute post Graduate Scholarship Program for Non-ASEAN Applicants'. The scholarship is available for programmes in Environmental Health, Environmental Toxicology and Chemical Science.

The last date to apply for the PG scholarship is October 30, 2019. The application has to be sent via email followed by hard copy which should be sent to the institute's address in Bangkok.

The completely-filled application form along with the supporting documents should be sent via email to 'cgi_academic@cgi.ac.th'. The applicants are also required to send their application forms along with the supporting documents to the following address:

The Chulabhorn Graduate Institute

906 Kamphangphet 6 Road, Talat Bang Khen,

Laksi, Bangkok 10210

Thailand

To be eligible to apply for this scholarship, the applicant must be below 30 years of age and should have a graduate degree in Science with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.

The scholarship will cover tuition and other academic fees, return trip airfare, accommodation, monthly stipend, book allowance, health insurance and others expenditure.

The scholarship will cover 6 weeks of refresher course which will tentatively begin in June 2002 followed by a period of 2 years Master's Degree study, subject to an annual review of the scholar's satisfactory progress. The Master's degree will tentatively commence in August 2020.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.