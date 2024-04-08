Study Abroad: Australian University Offers Annual Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Lakh To Indian Students

Study in Australia: The scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate or postgraduate students.

The Southern Cross University in Australia is offering scholarships to international students. The grant, known as the Vice Chancellor's Academic Excellence Scholarship, is available to students enrolled in any full undergraduate or postgraduate programme on the Gold Coast campus.

To qualify, applicants must meet the University's minimum admission requirements with consistently high academic performance (ATAR 75).

Southern Cross Global Regional Scholarship:

The Southern Cross Global Regional Scholarship is an additional option available to Indian students. Southern Cross University's Lismore and Coffs Harbour campuses offer this scholarship to international students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs. Every degree program at these campuses, whether undergraduate or graduate, is eligible. A maximum fee reduction of AUD 8,000 (Rs 4 lakh) per year is provided by the scholarship for the duration of the program.

Southern Cross University, situated along Australia's eastern coastline, offers a diverse range of courses across various fields, including Engineering, Naturopathic Medicine, Health Science, Nursing, Business, Computing, Education, Social Work, and Community Welfare.

Southern Cross University Raking

In the 2024 World University Rankings, Times Higher Education ranked Southern Cross University in the top 600 universities globally. THE also ranked Southern Cross among the world's top 200 young universities in 2023. High-ranking subject areas for Southern Cross University in 2024 include: