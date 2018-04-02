SCTEVT Results Released @ Sctevtodisha.nic.in; Check Now

The SCTEVT results can be accessed from the official website, sctevtodisha.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: April 02, 2018 22:36 IST
New Delhi:  State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVC), Odisha has released the diploma results of 1st semester winter2017 regular, 1st semester winter-2017 ex-regular and 6th semester winter-2017 ex-regular exams on the official website. The SCTEVT results can be accessed from the official website, sctevtodisha.nic.in. The candidates may enter their registration number, student name and date of birth for accessing these results.
 

SCTEVT Results: How to check


Follow these steps to check tour results:

Step One: Go to the official website of SCTE and VT, sctevtodisha.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the results link given on the homepage
Step Three: On next page click on the results you are searching for
Step Four: On next page, registration number, student name and date of birth
Step Five: Click on "search" and check your results

SCTEVT released these results recently:

Result of 1st Semester Winter-2017 (Regular)
Result of 1st Semester Winter-2017 (Ex-Regular)
Result of 6th Semester Winter-2017 (Ex-Regular)

State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTEVT), Odisha

The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training is managing the Diploma & ITI colleges in the state & provides technical trained manpower in various fields of Engineering & Technology conducting the examination, evaluation & publishing results of all colleges are the sole responsibility of SCTE&VT. 

The main mission of SCTE&VT is to promote quality & innovation in technical education & vocational training and upgrade the technical institute into the centres of excellence of world standard through user friendly course curriculum.

