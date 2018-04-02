SCTEVT Results Released @ Sctevtodisha.nic.in; Check Now

SCTEVT Results: How to check
Follow these steps to check tour results:
Step One: Go to the official website of SCTE and VT, sctevtodisha.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the results link given on the homepage
Step Three: On next page click on the results you are searching for
Step Four: On next page, registration number, student name and date of birth
Step Five: Click on "search" and check your results
SCTEVT released these results recently:
Result of 1st Semester Winter-2017 (Regular)
Result of 1st Semester Winter-2017 (Ex-Regular)
Result of 6th Semester Winter-2017 (Ex-Regular)
State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTEVT), Odisha
The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training is managing the Diploma & ITI colleges in the state & provides technical trained manpower in various fields of Engineering & Technology conducting the examination, evaluation & publishing results of all colleges are the sole responsibility of SCTE&VT.
