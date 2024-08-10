Scotland Business School Offers Scholarships To International Students, Check Details

Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow, Scotland is offering multiple scholarships to international students for master's courses starting in January 2025. These scholarships range from 9,000 pounds (approximately Rs 9.61 lakh) to 12,000 pounds (approximately Rs 12.82 lakh), based on the course fee and the candidate's subject area. A total of 35 scholarships are available, awarded based on merit. Students are advised to avoid submitting multiple applications.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should be self-financed (not receiving other scholarships, employer sponsorships, etc.).

Applicants must have received an offer for an MSc program starting in January 2025.

Candidates must be considered international students for tuition purposes.

Students will get only one scholarship per academic year from the university

Online and blended learning programs do not qualify for this scholarship.

Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis beginning in August 2024.

The final date to submit scholarship applications is December 4, 2024.

Scholarship decisions are conclusive and cannot be contested.

Students pursuing courses in faculties such as accounting and finance, economics, entrepreneurship, human resource management, marketing, business, hospitality and tourism, management, management science, and data analytics are eligible to apply.

The application process requires students to submit a 1,000-word statement outlining their academic accomplishments, pertinent professional or extracurricular experiences, and career aspirations.

Scholarship awardees will also be expected to engage in a variety of activities during their course of study, including: