Scientist To IFS Officer: Who Is Nidhi Tiwari, PM Modi's Private Secretary

Nidhi Tiwari, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's private secretary. Before taking up the role, she worked as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), where she handled matters related to foreign affairs and security. Before joining the civil services, Tiwari worked as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Take a look at her educational background, career and achievements:

Nidhi Tiwari belongs to Lucknow, where she completed her schooling and graduation. After completing her BSc, she pursued a postgraduate degree in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she received a gold medal.

After completing her studies, she was selected as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Quit Scientist Job At BARC In 2008

She began her career as a scientist but remained determined to join the civil services. She quit her job at BARC in 2008 and began preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.

Secured 96th Rank in UPSC

Tiwari's journey in the UPSC Civil Services Examination was not easy. In the 2012 examination, her name appeared on the waiting list. However, she did not give up and continued her efforts.

Eventually, in the 2013 UPSC Civil Services Examination, Tiwari secured All India 96. Based on her rank, she was allocated the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and joined the 2014 batch.

Worked on Disarmament and International Security

Before joining the PMO, Tiwari worked with the Ministry of External Affairs on matters related to disarmament and international security. Her experience in foreign policy and security-related issues later became relevant to her responsibilities in the PMO.

In November 2022, she joined the PMO as an Under Secretary and was later promoted to the position of Deputy Secretary.

Tiwari has also worked on security-related matters alongside National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Her work across foreign affairs, international security, and national security has been an important part of her career in the government.