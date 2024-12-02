Schools And Colleges Closed In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, And Puducherry Amid Heavy Rainfall

Schools and colleges across various regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will remain closed today due to severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal.

All educational institutions, including tuition centers, anganwadis, and professional colleges in Wayanad, are closed following a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, Model Residential Schools will operate as usual, according to the District Collector.

The IMD has also issued a Red Alert for the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised residents to prepare for potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions in these areas.

In Puducherry, all government, government-aided, and private schools and colleges will remain closed today, as announced by Education Minister A. Namachivayam.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan stated, "This has been one of the highest rainfalls in Puducherry. In the last 24 hours, we recorded 48.6 cm of rainfall. The drainage infrastructure is not capable of handling such a large quantity of downpour in a day. Electric substations have been submerged, and we had to shut down the power supply. A lot of trees have fallen, many on electric lines, and those lines need to be restored. By tonight, all substations will be re-energized."

Similar closures have been announced in Tamil Nadu districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet, due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Fengal. Local administrations have taken this precautionary step to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30 along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, causing widespread flooding and damage, particularly in Cuddalore. Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of Tamil Nadu, disrupting daily life.