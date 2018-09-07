SCERT Odisha Declares Teacher Education Course Result; Check At SAMS Portal

As of now, the official website of the SAMS is not responding. Candidates should wait for the website to load or else retry during off-peak hours.

Education | Updated: September 07, 2018 11:51 IST
SCERT Odisha has declared the common merit list for D.El.Ed., B.Ed., M.Ed., M.Phil (Education) and B.H.Ed. courses. The result is hosted on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha. Against courses offered in 84 institutes statewide, 2,15,008 applications were registered for the teacher education courses. 1,97,563 applications were shortlisted after the completion of fee payment process. As of now, the official website of the SAMS is not responding. Candidates should wait for the website to load or else retry during off-peak hours.

Click here to check Odisha B.Ed. and Other Teacher Education Course Result

Admission to the different teacher education courses was notified in May 2018 and online application process continued till July. SCERT has declared results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed.), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), Bachelor in Physical Education (B.P.Ed.), Masters in Education (M.Ed.) and MPhil (Education).

Candidates can check the SCERT result using their course and stream or else by using their application number. After downloading the online result page, candidates are suggested to save a copy of it for reference purpose only.

Click here for more Education News

