Registrations for Circle Based officers At State Bank Of India To End Today

The State Bank of India will close the registration process for filling 5280 vacancies of Circle Based Officers across the country today.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the State Bank of India to register for the job vacancy. The process of registration will be completed only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode. Candidates from the General category, EWS and OBC are required to pay an amount of Rs 750 for registration.

The recruitment of the candidates will be based on online examination, screening and interview. The online exam will be held in January 2024.

The eligibility criteria for the post includes a degree in graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also eligible to apply for the post.

The applicant must not be less than 21 years of age and should not be above 30 years as on October 31, 2023.

A minimum of two years experience is required as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular Circle, should be proficient in reading, writing and understanding any one of the specified opted local language of that Circle. The knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied circle will be tested during the selection process.

The vacancies are open in the following Circles-

Ahmedabad

Amaravati

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

North Eastern

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Lucknow

Kolkata

Maharashtra

Mumbai Metro

New Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram