Rajasthan Technical University Declares Summer Vacation From May 4

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota has announced summer vacation from May 4 to June 20.

The Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota has announced summer vacation from May 4 to June 20. The University has asked its faculty members, in a notice released recently, to submit data of all examination works immediately after the lockdown period is over. It has also asked the teachers to complete the syllabus during the summer vacation through online classes.

"Faculty members should ensure completion of the syllabus of the subject concern online during the vacation, if pending. Faculty members should submit all assignments related to examination work; like setting of question papers, submission of evaluated answer books etc. immediately after the lockdown period is over. In case of any urgent requirement faculty members have to join the department," the University has said.

The university has also asked BTech and MBA students to avail online internship opportunities. "An online training or internship program of the stipulated duration leading to a valid and verifiable certificate. The institute should ensure that student choose a industrial training program from standard agencies," it has said.

"In case institute fails to find a workable option for any student, the respective department may assign some workable project or assignment which the student can perform individually and which may be substantive that equals to duration and credit assigned," it has also said.

Click here for more Education News