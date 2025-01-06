RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Details

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the Technician Grade 3 exam 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and raise objections by visiting the official websites of their respective zones. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to raise the objection.

The RRB Technician Grade 3 examination was held from December 20 to December 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,052 vacancies.

RRB Grade 3 Answer Key: Key Dates

Viewing of Question Paper, Responses, and Raising of Objections Against the Questions, Options, and Keys, and Online Fee Payment: January 6, 2025, 9am onwards



Closing of the Viewing of Question Paper, Objection Raising, and Payment Window: January 11, 2025, at 9am

RRB Grade 3 Technician Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Step 1. Log in to the official website of your respective zone

Step 2. Click on 'Submit Objections'

Step 3. Select the question number, enter your objection details, and click on 'Submit Objection'

Step 4. Once all your objections are submitted, click the 'Make Payment' button to complete the payment

The official notification reads: "The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs. 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate made the online payment."

Candidates are allowed to pay via all bank debit cards/credit cards, Rupay cards, UPI, Multi Bank Retail Net Banking, Multi Bank Corporate Net Banking, and State Bank of India Retail Net Banking/State Bank of India Net Banking.

