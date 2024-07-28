Rowland Fellowships 2025: Check Eligibility, Last Date

The Rowland Institute at Harvard is inviting early-career scientists and engineers to apply for its Rowland Fellowship. The program supports the establishment of independent research groups in Cambridge, Massachusetts, offering dedicated lab space, start-up funding, and mentorship.

Applicants must be nearing completion of their PhD or have received it after May 1, 2023. The Fellowship lasts up to five years, with start dates from September to December 2025.The students can apply for fellowship by visiting rowland.harvard.edu/fellowships/.

Rowland Fellowships 2025: Deadline

Students can apply for the fellowship till August 16, 2024.

Rowland Fellowship Application Process:

Materials To Be Uploaded:

250-word “elevator pitch”: Describe your research goals for a general audience.

Statement of Research: Up to three pages detailing your research.

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Vision Statement:

One page outlining how you plan to create a productive and supportive lab culture. Include reflections on how your personal values and academic experiences inform this plan.

Contact Information for References: Provide contact details for three or four references. Automated emails will be sent to request letters of recommendation, with a submission deadline of September 3, 2024.

Interview Process:

Mid-October 2024: Selected candidates will be contacted for interviews.

November 13-14, 2024: Finalists will visit the Institute to:

Present their past and proposed work in a short symposium-style talk

Interview with staff and current Rowland Fellows

Selection Decisions:

December 2024: Final decisions will be made, and candidates will be informed.

Eligibility:

Applicants should be in the process of completing their PhD or have received their PhD after May 2023. A PhD is required by the time you start the fellowship, but it is common for applicants to not yet have their PhD during the selection process.