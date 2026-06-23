Reserve Bank Of India Office Attendant Result 2026 Out, Direct Link To Download Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 on June 22, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the online exam conducted on February 28 and March 1, 2026, can now check their result through the merit list PDF available at thw RBI official website. The result has been published in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

How to Download RBI Office Attendant Result 2026?

Visit the official RBI website at rbi.org.in.

Click on the Opportunities@RBI section available on the homepage.

Select Current Vacancies and then click on Results.

Open the link titled "Recruitment for the Post of Office Attendant in Reserve Bank of India - Panel Year 2025 - Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates."

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Use the search function (Ctrl + F) and enter your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Candidates are advised to download the merit list and verify their qualifying status. RBI is also expected to release the scorecard and category-wise cut-off marks separately.

Details Mentioned in RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 PDF

The RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 PDF contains important information related to the recruitment process. The merit list generally includes the following:

Name of the recruiting organisation

Post name

Examination name

Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Registration numbers

Result declaration date

Instructions regarding the next stage of the selection process.

What After RBI Office Attendant Result 2026?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be required to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is the final stage of the selection process.

The LPT is conducted to assess a candidate's ability to read, write, and speak the local language of the state or region for which the application was submitted. Qualifying the LPT is mandatory for final selection. Candidates who do not clear the test will not be considered for appointment, irrespective of their performance in the online examination.