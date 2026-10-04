Punjab Court Clerk Recruitment 2026: 1,270 Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 7

Punjab Court Clerk Recruitment 2026: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) has released the detailed employment notice for recruitment to 1,270 Clerk posts in the District Courts of Punjab. The notification was issued on October 3, 2026, and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from October 7. The application window will remain open until November 4, 2026. Applicants must hold a BA, BSc or equivalent degree from a recognised university, along with Punjabi as a subject in matriculation and computer proficiency. The selected candidates will receive a Level-5 pay scale of Rs 29,200.

Click here: Punjab Court Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Punjab Court Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification date: October 3, 2026

October 3, 2026 Application begins: October 7, 2026, at 4 PM

October 7, 2026, at 4 PM Last date to apply: November 4, 2026, at 4 PM

November 4, 2026, at 4 PM Examination date: To be announced on the official website

To be announced on the official website Total vacancies: 1,270 Clerk posts

Punjab Court Clerk Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Written examination: Candidates will appear for a two-hour computer-based test carrying 100 marks.

Candidates will appear for a two-hour computer-based test carrying 100 marks. Exam pattern: General Knowledge will have 50 objective questions, while English Composition will include 20 objective questions and 30 marks for the subjective section.

General Knowledge will have 50 objective questions, while English Composition will include 20 objective questions and 30 marks for the subjective section. Qualifying criteria: Candidates need at least 33% in each subject and 40% aggregate in the written examination.

Candidates need at least 33% in each subject and 40% aggregate in the written examination. Computer Proficiency Test: Shortlisted candidates must qualify a spreadsheet test and English typing test at 30 words per minute. The CPT will be qualifying only.

Shortlisted candidates must qualify a spreadsheet test and English typing test at 30 words per minute. The CPT will be qualifying only. Final merit: The select list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the written examination.

Candidates should check the official notification carefully and complete the Punjab Court Clerk application before the deadline.