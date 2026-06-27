Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026: Government Invites Nominations, Check Eligibility And Last Date

The Government of India has started the nomination process for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 (PMRBP 2026), inviting applications for one of the country's highest honours for children. The prestigious award recognises young achievers who have made outstanding contributions in different fields through their talent, courage, innovation, and dedication. Eligible candidates can submit their nominations online till July 31, 2026, through the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at awards.gov.in.

What Is Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026?

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is presented by the President of India every year and celebrates children whose inspiring work has created a positive impact on society. Individuals, institutions, organisations, and even children themselves can submit nominations.

The award honours excellence in six broad categories:

Bravery

Social Service

Environment

Sports

Art & Culture

Science & Technology

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: Eligibility Criteria

Children applying for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 must meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Applicants should be Indian citizens residing in India and must be between 5 and 18 years of age as on July 31, 2026. The achievement or contribution for which the nomination is submitted should have taken place within the last two years before the closing date of nominations.

Children who have already received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in any category are not eligible to apply again.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 Nomination Process

The nomination should include the child's personal details, a recent photograph, supporting documents and a brief write-up (up to 1,000 words) explaining the achievement and its impact.

Apart from self-nominations, recommendations can also be made by schools, educational institutions, organisations, district administrations, Union Ministries, State Governments, Members of Parliament, Governors, Chief Ministers and other authorised bodies.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 Award Ceremony and Benefits

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on December 26, observed as Veer Bal Diwas. During the ceremony, the awardees will be honoured by the President of India.

Each selected child will receive a medal, certificate and citation in recognition of their exceptional achievements. Around 25 awards are presented every year across various categories, encouraging children who have demonstrated remarkable courage, creativity, leadership and excellence.

The government introduced the award in its present format in 2019, and since then, more than 200 children from across the country have been recognised for their inspiring contributions.