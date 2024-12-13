Planning To Study In UK? Check Out Top Scholarships For Indian Students

The UK is one of the top study abroad destinations for Indian students. Factors that contribute to its appeal include world-class universities and a rich cultural diversity that attracts international students. The UK continues to dominate global rankings, with four universities in the top 10 of the QS World University Rankings for 2025. The UK is renowned for offering advanced education in a culturally embracing environment.

While the UK remains a prime choice for higher education, students considering studying abroad should explore the financial aid and scholarship opportunities available. These options help talented students from diverse backgrounds access quality education without financial barriers.

Scholarships For Indian Students Highlighted By IDP Education

GREAT Scholarships



A partnership between the British Council and the UK Government's GREAT Britain Campaign, these scholarships offer financial aid to international students, including those from India, for one-year postgraduate programs in the UK. Each scholarship provides 10,000 pounds (10.72 lakh) towards tuition fees. For the 2025-26 academic year, over 200 scholarships will be available at more than 70 universities across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, aiming to provide Indian students with top-tier education. Special scholarships are also available for Indian students focusing on Science and Technology or Justice and Law. Applications for the 2025-26 cycle will be announced later this year.

2. Commonwealth Scholarships



The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) offers scholarships and fellowships to students from Commonwealth countries, including India, to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK. Around 700 scholarships are awarded each year, covering tuition, living expenses, travel, and other study-related costs. The scholarships emphasize academic excellence and the potential for positive contributions to home countries.

They align with six development themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems

Promoting global prosperity

Enhancing peace, security, and governance

Building resilience and crisis response

Advancing access, inclusion, and opportunity

3. Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships



These scholarships support Indian professionals, students, and artists pursuing academic or research initiatives in the UK. The focus is on cultural exchange and expertise in fields such as visual arts, heritage conservation, and music. Short-term grants (up to three weeks) are available for arts and heritage conservation, while long-term grants support MA programmes (up to one year). Long-term funding covers tuition, living expenses, and travel costs 600 pounds (Rs 64,351)), while short-term grants provide a one-time payment of 1,500 pounds (1.60 lakh). Applications for 2025-26 will open in January 2025 and close on February 28, 2025.

4. British Council Women in STEM Scholarship



This scholarship supports exceptional Indian women pursuing master's degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields at UK universities. In partnership with 21 UK universities, it promotes gender equity and enhances opportunities for women in STEM. The scholarship covers tuition, stipends, travel expenses, visa fees, health insurance, and English language support. Further details for the 2025-26 cycle will be announced later this year.

5. Chevening Scholarships

Chevening, funded by the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, offers fully funded scholarships for one-year master's programs in the UK. Benefits include full tuition coverage, access to world-class institutions, networking opportunities, and immersion in UK culture. Applications for the 2025-26 academic year have closed and will reopen for the next cycle.

6. University-Specific Scholarships

Cranfield University: Scholarships for postgraduate programmes in fields such as environment, energy, agrifood, forensics, and manufacturing.

University of York: Offers scholarships like the Santander Universities Scholars Programme, York Futures Scholarship, and Future Voices Scholarship.

Queen Mary University of London: Applications are open for the Global Talent Scholarship.

University of Sheffield: Accepting applications for the International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship 2025.

University of Nottingham: Offers the Developing Solutions Masters Scholarship.



These scholarships offer aspiring Indian students with valuable opportunities to pursue world-class education in the UK.